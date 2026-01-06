Subscribe

I'll Put 50-60% In Equities, But NOT In Large Caps: Radhika Gupta On 2026 Stock Market Outlook

Equities could drive part of the rally in 2026 after a “middling” year, but investors should continue to hold gold and silver for diversification, according to Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer at Edelweiss Mutual Fund. In this exclusive podcast, Radhika tells us how she would invest money at this point, which sectors she's bullish on, and what India's stock market outlook looks like at this point. Watch!

Dipti Sharma, Sana Marwaha
Published6 Jan 2026, 09:57 PM IST
Radhika Gupta On 2026 Stock Market Outlook: Will Put 50-60% In Equities, But…
