OPEN APP
Home >Videos >IMA strike: Doctors join protest against Centre’s ‘Ayurvedic surgeons’ move

IMA strike: Doctors join protest against Centre’s ‘Ayurvedic surgeons’ move

Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 06:19 PM IST Mohammad Shuaib
  • Indian Medical Association (IMA) members and doctors staged a protest against the Centre's law enabling Ayurvedic doctors to practice modern medicine and surgical procedures. The nationwide doctors' strike will disrupt medical services across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. IMA reiterates that it has taken 200 years of medical research to reach modern medical capabilities, where modern medicines are controlled and double controlled and are research-oriented. Doctors across the country are observing the strike by wearing a black ribbon as a mark of protest while on duty. Meanwhile, IMA has called for the withdrawal of all non-essential non-COVID services between 6 am and 6 pm today and the agitation is likely to intensify in the coming weeks. Watch the full video for more.
 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout