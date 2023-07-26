IMF Increases India’s Growth Forecast To 6.1% | Details

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 06:10 PM IST

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once aga... moreThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once again increased growth outlook for India to 6.1%. This is a 0.2% increase from the earlier 5.9%. The IMF report is based on strong domestic investment, and strong growth in the last quarter of 2022. Regarding China, IMF maintained a growth rate of 5.2% but mentioned that the troubled real estate sector might effect this composition and output.