IMF: India, China to add half of world’s growth, Asia-Pacific to contribute 70%

Updated: 03 May 2023, 02:18 PM IST

While most of the developed world is struggling to deal with economic slowdown, and is plagued with fears of an impending recession, India and China, the two Asian giants, will take the lead in contributing the most to the overall global economic growth.The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that growth in the Asia-Pacific region would improve to 4.6% this year from the 3.8% recorded in 2022, with India and China expected to take the lead and contribute the most that growth.