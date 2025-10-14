IMF Officially Reveals Data On Global Impact Of Trump's Tariffs | Watch

IMF upgrades U.S. and global growth forecasts for 2025, crediting Trump's tariffs for less disruption than feared! The World Economic Outlook raises U.S. GDP to 2% (from 1.9%), global to 3.2% (from 3%), with China steady at 4.8%. Trade deals, exemptions, and supply chain agility mitigate impacts, but inflation ticks up to 2.9%. Watch the economic rebound!
