Impact of banking crisis on Oil & Diesel Prices In India | Mint Explains

Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 07:59 PM IST

The video highlights the impact of the ongoing ban... moreThe video highlights the impact of the ongoing banking crisis in the United States on the petrol and diesel prices in India. Despite global oil prices rising due to the crisis, major oil marketing companies in India have not revised their prices for over 15 months, resulting in huge losses for the companies. The recent fall in global fuel prices presents an opportunity for the companies to recover their losses, but they are unlikely to reduce prices anytime soon. It is believed that petrol and diesel prices in India will remain constant for the time being, despite the falling global oil prices.