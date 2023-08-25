‘Impressve…’, World Leaders Congratulate India | PM Modi Expresses Gratitude | Watch

Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the moon's so... moreChandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the moon's south pole on August 23. India has now become the first country in the world to land on the south pole of the moon. This triggered a flood of congratulatory messages. World leaders took to Twitter to applaud India. PM Modi who is currently attending the BRICS summit in South Africa expressed his gratitude to the world. Watch.
