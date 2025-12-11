English
Business News/ Videos / In 15 Minutes, Watch How U.S. Lawmakers On Both Sides Feel About India | 'We Need Them!'

In 15 Minutes, Watch How U.S. Lawmakers On Both Sides Feel About India | 'We Need Them!'

Updated: 11 Dec 2025, 01:49 pm IST Livemint

Questions about India’s ties with Russia, competition with China, and the future of New Delhi-Washington relations dominated proceedings during a hearing on the US-India relationship in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday. Members of the Republican and Democratic parties, who sit on the subcommittee of South and Central Asia, spoke about the relationship during the hearing. Representatives on both sides of the aisle acknowledged the importance of the partnership and its value to both nations, calling it the 'defining relationship of the 21st century'. Watch their real views on India condensed into 15 minutes!

 
