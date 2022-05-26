In A Minute: Why are Indian customers choosing premium products?

As the Indian economy recovers post-pandemic, it h... moreAs the Indian economy recovers post-pandemic, it has brought with a paradigm shift in customers' purchasing behaviour - Various sales and demand indicators show that Indian buyers are now favouring more premium big-ticket items over their ‘budget’ or ‘entry-level’ counterparts.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.