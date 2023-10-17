‘Inappropriate…’; Tony Fernandes Holds A Meeting Shirtless; Draws Flak | Watch

Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Air Asia CEO Tony Fernandes recently held a meetin... moreAir Asia CEO Tony Fernandes recently held a meeting shirtless, while getting a massage. He recently, took to Linked In to say, ‘Was a stressful week and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I Can have a massage and do a management meeting.’ His post evoked mixed reactions. A user wrote, 'I applaud this brave man for being an agent of change in the body positivity movement. We should celebrate all body shapes and sizes!'. Where as others found it inappropriate.