Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / ‘Inappropriate…’; Tony Fernandes Holds A Meeting Shirtless; Draws Flak | Watch

‘Inappropriate…’; Tony Fernandes Holds A Meeting Shirtless; Draws Flak | Watch

Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Livemint

Air Asia CEO Tony Fernandes recently held a meeting shirtless, while getting a massage. He recently, took to Linked In to say, ‘Was a stressful week and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I Can have a massage and do a management meeting.’ His post evoked mixed reactions. A user wrote, 'I applaud this brave man for being an agent of change in the body positivity movement. We should celebrate all body shapes and sizes!'. Where as others found it inappropriate.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.