'Income loss of 10% to 50%...': Rosa Abraham on Covid impact on jobs

Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 10:51 PM IST

Rosa Abraham, senior research fellow, Centre for S... moreRosa Abraham, senior research fellow, Centre for Sustainable Employment, Azim Premji University, said that as the lockdown in India eased, a recovery in job numbers was seen, but the scales were heavily tilted in favour of men. The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.