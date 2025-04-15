Hello User
Business News/ Videos / 'Incredible', Katy Perry's Heart-touching Reaction As Blue Origin's Female Crew Makes Space Journey

Updated: 15 Apr 2025, 03:37 PM IST Livemint

‘Incredible’, Katy Perry’s Heart-touching Reaction As Blue Origin’s Female Crew Makes Space Journey Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launched his fiancee Lauren Sanchez into space Monday with an all-female celebrity crew that included Katy Perry and Gayle King. It was the latest wave in space tourism, where more of the rich and famous than ever before — or lucky and well-connected — can enter the zero-gravity realm traditionally dominated by professional astronauts. Watch for more!