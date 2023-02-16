India adds 23 Unicorns, 1300 tech start-ups in 2022; BFSI, retail and ed-tech most preferred

Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Despite a global slowdown India's startup sector i... moreDespite a global slowdown India's startup sector is booming. India added 23 unicorns in 2022. 1400 startups raised funds in 2022, the total corpus of venture capital funding however, came down by 30%. India's growth prospects and government's policy changes ensured that a steady inflow of venture capital kept pouring into startups throughout last year.