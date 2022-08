India: Ahead of festival season, carmakers sweeten deal to reduce pile up | Full details

Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 05:05 PM IST

As the festival season nears, carmakers are doling out hefty discounts to customers in order to drive up sales. This comes at a time when increased output has led to higher stock pile up at dealerships. Retail sales have lagged, indicating a demand-supply mismatch.