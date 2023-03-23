India aims to launch a 1000 times faster 6G network by 2030

Prime Minister Modi unveiled India’s plans to desi... morePrime Minister Modi unveiled India’s plans to design, develop, and deploy 6G network technology that will make cheap internet available across the length and breadth of the country by as soon as 2030. The Bharat 6G mission, which has been introduced in the vision document, the mission, aims to position India as a global leader in 6G innovation. India plans to develop standards for 6G technology in the first phase of a mission that will span two years starting in 2023, followed by the second phase involving building a 6G ecosystem over the following five years until 2030. The goal is to provide high-speed internet that is about, a 1,000 times faster than the 1 Gbps top speed of 5G.