OPEN APP
Home >Videos >India announces schemes to boost pharmaceutical industry, IT products export

India announces schemes to boost pharmaceutical industry, IT products export

Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 12:24 AM IST Livemint
  • The government on Wednesday approved a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers, as it looked to woo global players to tap India's manufacturing capabilities. The approval of PLI scheme for these hi-tech IT hardware gadgets comes after the Cabinet last week cleared a 12,195 crore scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing. Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Cabinet cleared the about 7,350 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware that would cover laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers. Watch the full video for more details.
 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout