Home
>Videos
>India announces schemes to boost pharmaceutical industry, IT products export
India announces schemes to boost pharmaceutical industry, IT products export
Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 12:24 AM IST
Livemint
- The government on Wednesday approved a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers, as it looked to woo global players to tap India's manufacturing capabilities. The approval of PLI scheme for these hi-tech IT hardware gadgets comes after the Cabinet last week cleared a ₹12,195 crore scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing. Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Cabinet cleared the about ₹7,350 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware that would cover laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers. Watch the full video for more details.