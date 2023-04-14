India asks G20 members to arrive at a consensus on regulating crypto

Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 01:46 PM IST

India's Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference for the 2nd FMCBG, stated that the G-20 members are increasingly accepting the necessity of global cooperation on legislation pertaining to crypto assets. “I’m glad to say that there is a greater acceptance among all G20 members that any action on crypto assets will have to be global. They agree that it’s not going to be possible to have an independent stand-alone country dealing with crypto assets,” said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.