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#India Backs #Trump Administration For Deporting 30 Undocumented Indian Truckers From #usa | WATCH

USAssssMEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has reacted to reports of 30 Indian truck drivers being deported from the United States. Jaiswal clarified that India does not support illegal immigration in any way. He said India cooperates with the US authorities on deportation cases, verifies the nationality of individuals, and accepts its nationals once confirmed. The statement comes amid growing concerns over Indian workers facing deportation from the US.

Livemint
Published2 Jun 2026, 05:33 PM IST
India Backs Team Trump For Deporting 30 Undocumented Indian Truckers From USA
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