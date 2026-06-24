#India Bashes #Pakistan Again At #UnitedNations Over #Islamabad's J&K Comments | WATCH

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan at the United Nations, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is strictly an internal matter of India. Responding to what he called “unwarranted remarks” by the Pakistani representative, Harish criticised the politicisation of the forum and stressed that the Union Territory “has always been, is, and will remain” India’s internal issue. His firm statement came during a UN meeting, reinforcing India’s consistent position on Kashmir. Watch Ambassador Harish’s strong response to Pakistan at the United Nations.