India benefitting from West's sanctions on Russia? Germany's big claim | Explained

Updated: 15 Feb 2023, 04:34 PM IST

After the U.S. expressed its new found 'comfort' last week with India's purchase of discounted Russian crude, Germany has now said that India is benefiting from the cap placed by west on Russian crude prices. What is the truth? Has India really benefitted from cheap Russian crude? Why is the west more accommodating of India's position on Russian crude purchases now? Watch to find out.