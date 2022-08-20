India better placed on growth-inflation balance | Fin Min Report Explained

Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 08:39 PM IST

India is better placed on the growth-inflation-ext... moreIndia is better placed on the growth-inflation-external balance triangle for 2022-23 than it was two months ago, on the back of government policy response and the Reserve Bank's monetary policy actions, the finance ministry's monthly economic review said on Friday. On rising inflation, the review said in absence of any further shocks, the downward movement of global commodity prices along with the RBI's monetary measures and the government's fiscal policies are expected to put a cap on rising prices.