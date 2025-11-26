India slams China for detaining & harassing Arunachal Pradesh woman at Shanghai airport. MEA calls it most unhelpful for trust-building, reaffirms Arunachal as integral part of India. Incident exposes persisting tensions despite recent thaw—direct flights, border talks & high-level meets. New Delhi warns such arbitrary actions derail normalization & peace efforts along LAC.
