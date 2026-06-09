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INDIA Bloc Meeting Concludes With Consensus On 5 Issues, Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

The INDIA bloc concluded a key meeting with opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Mamata Banerjee agreeing on a common position on several major issues. A central focus of the discussions was the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid the continuing controversy surrounding NEET and CBSE. Watch.

Livemint
Published9 Jun 2026, 04:44 PM IST
INDIA Bloc Meeting Concludes With Consensus On 5 Issues
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HomeVideosINDIA Bloc Meeting Concludes With Consensus On 5 Issues, Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
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