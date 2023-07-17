‘India Breakout Star…’; 9 Reasons World’s Biggest Money Manager Thinks Its ‘India’s Time’

17 Jul 2023

India is on the rise. The increase in its economic... moreIndia is on the rise. The increase in its economic and geopolitical heft was at full display during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent state visit to the US. His visit to France just days ago and the red carpet that was laid down for India are all signs that indicate that the world is becoming increasingly aware of the role India can play in the global world order. But why do global leaders, and financial institutions like the IMF, and World Bank among others think India is the next big thing? Watch this video to find out.