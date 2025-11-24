English
Business News/ Videos / India Breaks Into Global Quick Commerce Top 3, Outshines Europe & Asian Giants Like Japan

India Breaks Into Global Quick Commerce Top 3, Outshines Europe & Asian Giants Like Japan

Updated: 24 Nov 2025, 10:56 pm IST Livemint

INDIA OVERTAKES JAPAN, KOREA & ENTIRE EU — Becomes World’s 3rd Largest QUICK COMMERCE Market in 2025! Only behind China & US | 15.5% CAGR till 2030 | Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart boom with $6.8B funding. Groceries in 10 mins now fashion, electronics & railway meals too! Watch the fastest-growing delivery revolution!

 
