India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee's 'achhe din' advice #HTLS2020

Updated: 10 Dec 2020, 11:00 PM IST
Livemint
- Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel laureate and eminent economist, revealed what he would like to see in India's Union Budget, set to be presented in February 2021 amid the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking on Day 7 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Banerjee said that the government must make announcements with high visibility, like infrastructure projects. The Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts of Technology said that measures like bank bail-outs, although important, fail to 'excite' people. Watch the full video for more.