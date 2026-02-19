‘India Built What No Country Has’: Macron Praises India Stack At India AI Impact Summit 2026 | Watch

India has built what “no other country in the world has built,” says French President Emmanuel Macron at the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026. Praising India’s digital public infrastructure, Macron highlighted Aadhaar’s 1.4 billion digital identities, UPI’s 20 billion monthly transactions, and 500 million digital health IDs. Calling the India Stack “open, interoperable and sovereign,” he said the world is at the beginning of a massive AI-driven acceleration. His remarks spotlight India’s leadership in digital governance and its growing role in shaping the global AI and tech ecosystem. Watch the full statement.