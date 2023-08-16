Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / India Buys Oil From UAE In Rupees | India UAE Local Currency Settlement System Explained

India Buys Oil From UAE In Rupees | India UAE Local Currency Settlement System Explained

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 03:53 PM IST Livemint

For the first time ever India has settled an oil transaction with UAE in rupees. India purchased a million barrels of crude from UAE on Monday payment for this purchase was made in Indian rupees. According to a statement issued by the Indian embassy in Dubai, Indian Oil Corp made payment for the million barrels purchased from UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in Indian Rupees. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE on July 15 the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to settle bilateral trade in national currencies.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.