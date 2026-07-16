India Calls Out Predatory Pricing, Unfair Trade Practices | Piyush Goyal's Strong WTO Message

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called for fair and equitable global trade after the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting. He criticised predatory pricing, unfair trade practices, and tariff as well as non-tariff barriers that disadvantage many countries. Goyal urged the World Trade Organization (WTO) to uphold fair trade rules and ensure equal opportunities for developing nations and the Global South. Watch the full update to understand India's stance on global trade, WTO reforms, and the push for a more balanced international trading system.