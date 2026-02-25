Subscribe

'India Can Become The Largest Care Exporter In The World': Emoha Co-Founder Saumyajit Roy Exclusive

Elder Care is a sensitive space and one that requires both government and private resources and monitoring. The attendants that take care of our elders are critical to this ecosystem and many a time lack training and expertise. There is more demand than workforce. How do we tackle this? In this edition of the Mint Podcast, Saumyajit Roy of Emoha Elder Care takes on the hard questions as well as highlights the potential for growth and excellence in this sector.

Published25 Feb 2026, 06:44 PM IST
