India can have a $40-100 billion space industry by 2040 | Mint Primer | Mint

India could achieve a $40-$100 billion space indus... moreIndia could achieve a $40-$100 billion space industry by 2040, driven by increased budget, private sector involvement, and satellite internet growth, Arthur D. Little's report states. The nation's space market currently values at $8 billion with 2% global share. ISRO's recent Chandrayaan-3 launch, global space market projected at $1 trillion by 2040, and space tourism potential contribute. To attain this potential, regulatory clarity, foreign investments, incentives, startups support, partnerships, R&D centers, and skill development are key recommendations.
