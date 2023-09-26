India, Canada Crisis Worsens; Next Salvo Fired | Watch

Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India on Thursday issued an official statement on Canada's PM Justin Trudeau's statement of investigating ;credible allegations' that Indian Government agents were responsible for Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjhar's death in June. In response, India has suspended visa services in Canada and said its reputation as a safe haven for terrorists is growing.