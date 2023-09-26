Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / India, Canada Crisis Worsens; Next Salvo Fired | Watch

India, Canada Crisis Worsens; Next Salvo Fired | Watch

Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India on Thursday issued an official statement on Canada's PM Justin Trudeau's statement of investigating ;credible allegations' that Indian Government agents were responsible for Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjhar's death in June. In response, India has suspended visa services in Canada and said its reputation as a safe haven for terrorists is growing.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.