‘India & China had agents’: Whistleblower tells US Congress; Twitter denies cla

Twitter's former security chief made a big revelat... moreTwitter's former security chief made a big revelation before the Senate Judiciary Committee of the US. Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko told the US Congress that India and China had their agents working on Twitter and could have access to sensitive data of the users. He also said that there was 'at least one agent' from China's intelligence service on Twitter's payroll . Watch this video to know more.
