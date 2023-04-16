India, China set for faster growth in 2023, forecasts ADB | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 07:05 PM IST

China’s Recovery From The Pandemic And Strong Dema... moreChina’s Recovery From The Pandemic And Strong Demand In India Will Drive Strong Economic Growth In Asia This Year, The Asian Development Bank (Adb) Said In A Report Issued On Tuesday. Asia’s Developing Economies Are On Course For Faster Growth And Moderating Inflation This Year And Next, Even As Advanced Economies Are Contributing To A Darker Global Outlook, The Report Added. The Group’s 46 Member Nations Across The Continent Are Set To Grow At 4.8% In 2023 And 2024, Faster Than The 4.2% Last Year, The Adb Said In An Update To Its Regional Forecasts Released Tuesday. Inflation Should Moderate To 4.2% This Year In A Slight Easing From 4.4% In 2022.