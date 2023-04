India, China set for faster growth in 2023, forecasts ADB | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 07:05 PM IST

China’s Recovery From The Pandemic And Strong Demand In India Will Drive Strong Economic Growth In Asia This Year, The Asian Development Bank (Adb) Said In A Report Issued On Tuesday. Asia’s Developing Economies Are On Course For Faster Growth And Moderating Inflation This Year And Next, Even As Advanced Economies Are Contributing To A Darker Global Outlook, The Report Added. The Group’s 46 Member Nations Across The Continent Are Set To Grow At 4.8% In 2023 And 2024, Faster Than The 4.2% Last Year, The Adb Said In An Update To Its Regional Forecasts Released Tuesday. Inflation Should Moderate To 4.2% This Year In A Slight Easing From 4.4% In 2022.