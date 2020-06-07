India-China tension: What happened at border meeting of top army officers
Updated: 07 Jun 2020, 11:37 PM ISTLivemint
Top officers of the Indian and Chinese armies held a meeting to try and defuse mounting tension at the Line of Actual Control. The meeting took place on the Chinese side of the LAC at Moldo, with India being represented by Lt General Harinder Singh, and China by Major General Liu Lin
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.