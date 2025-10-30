India is doubling down on its deep tech ambitions with a major policy push for innovation and research. At the 24th TiEcon Delhi-NCR, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced a new commitment worth nearly ₹1 lakh crore to strengthen India’s deep tech ecosystem. The initiative includes early-stage funding support and a $12 billion grant for research and development in key technology areas. Watch.
