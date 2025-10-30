"India Commits ₹ 1,00,000 Crore Funds For Deeptech Research & Innovation": Piyusl Goyal

Updated: 30 Oct 2025, 12:20 am IST

India is doubling down on its deep tech ambitions with a major policy push for innovation and research. At the 24th TiEcon Delhi-NCR, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced a new commitment worth nearly ₹1 lakh crore to strengthen India’s deep tech ecosystem. The initiative includes early-stage funding support and a $12 billion grant for research and development in key technology areas. Watch.