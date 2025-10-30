Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / "India Commits 1,00,000 Crore Funds For Deeptech Research & Innovation": Piyusl Goyal

"India Commits 1,00,000 Crore Funds For Deeptech Research & Innovation": Piyusl Goyal

Updated: 30 Oct 2025, 12:20 am IST Livemint

India is doubling down on its deep tech ambitions with a major policy push for innovation and research. At the 24th TiEcon Delhi-NCR, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced a new commitment worth nearly 1 lakh crore to strengthen India’s deep tech ecosystem. The initiative includes early-stage funding support and a $12 billion grant for research and development in key technology areas. Watch.