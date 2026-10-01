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India doesn't have pure-play AI stocks, but investors are betting on 'AI enablers'

Goldman Sachs identified 42 Indian 'AI enablers' in power, data centres, and semiconductors that surged ~60% in 2026 despite a 12% drop in the Nifty 50.

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Published1 Oct 2026, 06:30 PM IST
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India doesn't have pure-play AI stocks, but investors bet on ‘AI enablers’
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