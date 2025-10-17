Hello User
Business News/ Videos / India Drops BIG Energy Hint After Trump’s Shocking Remark; Will US Oil Replace Russia’s Discounts?

India Drops BIG Energy Hint After Trump’s Shocking Remark; Will US Oil Replace Russia’s Discounts?

Updated: 17 Oct 2025, 12:38 am IST Livemint

India has hinted at increasing U.S. oil imports if prices are competitive, according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal. This comes amid ongoing trade talks in Washington. The U.S. has pressured India to reduce Russian oil purchases, with President Trump claiming Prime Minister Modi agreed to halt them. India's Ministry of External Affairs did not confirm or deny this claim, emphasizing its focus on safeguarding consumer interests.