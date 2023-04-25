India evacuates 278 Indians from Sudan; Naval ship INS Sumedha departs for Jeddah

Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 08:05 PM IST

India is leaving no stone unturned to evacuate 3000 Indians which are stuck in crisis hit Sudan where violent clashes between the Sudanese army and its para-military forces broke out earlier this month.The evacuation effort is named ‘Operation Kaveri’, on Tuesday the first group of Indians was evacuated from the conflict-torn Sudan. 278 Indians were evacuated in this first round of the operation on an Indian Navy warship which has left the Sudanese port and is now bound for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.