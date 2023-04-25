India explores prospects of interconnecting power grid with Saudi Arabia & UAE

India is considering connecting its power grid to those of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates through undersea cables. This will give India access to dependable power supply and enhance India’s overall ebergy security.Raj Kumar Singh, the Union Minister for electricity and New and Renewable Energy, said that India is also in discussions with Singapore to connect the south east asian city-state with its electricity system via an underwater cable link.