Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / India explores prospects of interconnecting power grid with Saudi Arabia & UAE

India explores prospects of interconnecting power grid with Saudi Arabia & UAE

Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 03:26 PM IST Livemint

India is considering connecting its power grid to those of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates through undersea cables. This will give India access to dependable power supply and enhance India’s overall ebergy security.Raj Kumar Singh, the Union Minister for electricity and New and Renewable Energy, said that India is also in discussions with Singapore to connect the south east asian city-state with its electricity system via an underwater cable link.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.