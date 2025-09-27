English
Business News/ Videos / India EXPOSES Shehbaz Sharif's Bizarre Claims Over India-Pakistan Conflict At UNGA

India EXPOSES Shehbaz Sharif's Bizarre Claims Over India-Pakistan Conflict At UNGA

Updated: 27 Sept 2025, 08:15 pm IST Livemint

India slams Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's UNGA speech as absurd theatrics and terrorism glorification! Diplomat Petal Gahlot's right of reply at the 80th UNGA counters Sharif's claims of Indian jets downed in Operation Sindoor, calling Pakistan's military pleading for ceasefire and a global terrorism hub. India demands shutdown of terror camps and extradition of wanted terrorists. Watch the fiery exchange!

 
