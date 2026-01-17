English
Business News/ Videos / India Faces World’s 2nd HIGHEST Diabetes Burden, Study Claims | Details

India Faces World’s 2nd HIGHEST Diabetes Burden, Study Claims | Details

Updated: 17 Jan 2026, 12:07 am IST Livemint

India Faces $11.4 Trillion Diabetes Burden by 2050—Second Highest Globally After US! IIASA study warns diabetes could drain $11.4T (formal + unpaid family care), 1 in 4 diabetics worldwide Indian. Strikes younger, at lower weights—decades of lost productivity & hidden caregiving costs explode total to $152T globally (1.7% GDP). Outstrips cancer & Alzheimer’s long-term impact. Urgent need: better diets, early screening, exercise & timely treatment.

 
