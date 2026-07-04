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India FIRES BACK At Pakistan's 'Water War' Rhetoric, MEA Says 'Indus Treaty Remains In Abeyance'

Fresh tensions have emerged between India and Pakistan over the Indus Waters Treaty after New Delhi reaffirmed that the decades-old agreement will remain in abeyance until Pakistan takes credible and irreversible action against cross-border terrorism. The Ministry of External Affairs rejected Pakistan's criticism over the suspension of the treaty, responding after Islamabad described the move as the 'weaponisation of water' and warned of wider regional consequences. Watch.

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Published4 Jul 2026, 09:40 PM IST
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India Responds To Pak's 'Water War' Rhetoric, 'Indus Treaty Remains In Abeyance'
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