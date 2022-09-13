India foils China’s ploy; ‘Kingpin’ of shell firms nabbed while trying to escape from Gaya | Details

Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 01:15 AM IST

India's Serious Fraud Investigation Office has arrested a man named Dortse, who created fraudulent shell companies with Chinese link. As per ANI report, Dortse is responsible for the whole racket of incorporating a large number of shell companies in India and appointing dummy directors on their boards. Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued a statement on the Saturday arrest today morning. Watch this video to know more.