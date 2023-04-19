India frets over widening trade deficit with China; Can it be bridged?

Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:23 PM IST

Chinese Counsel General recently said that ‘it is undeniable that India’s imports to China are too little'. The chasm between India’s exports and imports with China which grew wider than 100 billion dollars in 2022 and continues to grow wider. India's imports from China include electrical and mechanical machinery, a variety of intermediate goods used by industries, active pharmaceutical ingredients, auto parts, medical supplies, integrated circuits, laptops and computers, oxygen concentrators, and intermediate products such as chemicals.