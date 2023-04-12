India gears up to host G20 meetings in Kashmir; ’Self-serving measure’ cries Pak | Mint Infocus

Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 03:38 PM IST

Pakistan is left fuming over india’s decision to h... morePakistan is left fuming over india’s decision to hold the third meeting of G20’s tourism working group under its presidency in Jammu and Kashmir. India which assumed the year-long presidency of the elite grouping of world’s largest economies has decided to host G20 meetings across the length and breadth of the country, including in Kashmir. India's decision to host the G20 meetings in Kashmir hasn't gone down well with Pakistan which called the decision ‘irresponsible’ and a 'self-serving measure'.